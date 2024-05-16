50 NFL players are arrested annually – but the pro-family one gets attacked

(THE BLAZE) -- Around 50 NFL players are arrested on average every year. Since 2000, the Kansas City Chiefs have supplied 41 of those arrests, tied for fourth in the league. NFL player arrests include 129 cases of domestic violence, 120 assault or battery cases, and even a handful of murder and homicide cases.

The number of NFL players who have destroyed their lives with drugs and alcohol, or who have fathered children they don’t raise or never even see, is too many to count.

Young Americans look up to star athletes, but far too often those players are the worst role models imaginable. Yet not much ever changes. As long as a player can get 1,500 yards or 15 sacks in a year, he can get away with just about anything. Just ask Deshaun Watson, who got a record-breaking $230 million contract after being exposed as a creepy sex pervert.

The NFL and the press do little and say little about the many malefactors of the football world. Instead, they have bigger fish to fry.

Fish like Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

