U.S.THE SWAMP

Rudy Giuliani's birthday bash ends in chaos when he's served papers for 'fake electors case'

Guests scream and cry as former New York City mayor handed papers

Published May 18, 2024 at 3:39pm
Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani

(NEW YORK POST) – Rudy Giuliani got more than cake and presents for his 80th birthday bash – he was also served justice. The former New York City mayor was tripping the light fantastic with pals in Palm Springs Friday night when he was intercepted outside the party at the home of top GOP consultant Caroline Wren by two officials from Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office, sources told The Post.

The pair served Giuliani with a legal notice of his Arizona indictment for allegedly being involved in a plot to overturn the 2020 election in favor of ex-President Donald Trump.

Most of the 200 guests were gone by the time the duo showed up around 11 p.m., but some of the stragglers began screaming – including one woman who cried as Giuliani was handed the papers, according to sources.

