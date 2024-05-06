In 6 months, we'll know if we still have a country

In less than six months, the country will be faced with another presidential election. In normal times, we would have a proper degree of concern. We wouldn't be thinking we were facing a near existential threat. In other words, we wouldn't be so anxious, full of dread and scared to death about the routine changing of the guard. Evidently, we all know this election represents something bigger than that – much weightier.

It's all on the line for America, this time. We have a fundamental choice in 2024 – one more chance to make things right. What is it?

As Ronald Reagan explained years ago, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

Now we know what "the Gipper" was talking about – and how!

The Democratic Party is now the existential threat we face. It truly encompasses all our worst enemies and diabolical foes.

That's because we "skipped" the election of 2020 – though not by choice. President Donald Trump would have won the election outright – securing at least 74,224,319 votes, far more than any previous candidate for president. How many votes did Joe Biden have to get to beat him? A staggering 81,284,666 – about twice as many as Barack Hussein Obama. Does that make sense to anyone? Yes, it does. IT WAS RIGGED! That's the only explanation. The Democrats illegally changed the entire election process under the of darkness night during the manufactured crisis of the worldwide pandemic. How else could they have done it? They extended our traditional voting day to voting weeks. Voter fraud was rampant. Then they induced the so-called "insurrection" as cover.

For too many years, the Democrats had been engineering the coup. They rigged institutions to cover their tracks – from the media, the law schools, Hollywood, public education and so forth. Then, they did all over again in the 2022 elections.

Now we have been captured by the Deep State. America is like a pitiful, helpless giant since. If America is to return to its glory days as a county ruled by the people, it has just one shot left.

His name is Donald Trump.

Only he has the courage, experience and fortitude to do it.

What the Democrats have done to us is unspeakable. And they have done it all to Trump.

Again, think back to Reagan: He tried to tell us in his own way. Remember?

He said, among other things, "As government expands, liberty contracts."

He told us, "Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the Democrats believe every day is April 15."

Again said simply, "A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation."

And most of all, he told us, "You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and our children's children say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done."

Reagan's gone, but his inspiration lives on. Thankfully, Trump lives and maintains the fight. May God bless him.

