6-year-old girl bravely saves commencement after anti-Israel protesters refuse to leave stage

(NEW YORK POST) – A 6-year-old child taught thousands of adults this week a lesson in love and respect. NYU School of Law’s commencement Thursday in Madison Square Garden was marred by hateful chants and Palestinian flag-waving protesters who refused to leave the stage, but there was one shining light during the chaotic ceremony – little Eden Rose Neiger.

She bravely walked on stage with her graduating mom and raised a picture of a heart she drew while sitting in the crowd amid the despicable din.

The daughter of Devorah Neiger, flanked on stage by her two siblings, then handed the heart — drawn in the school color, purple – to law school Dean Troy McKenzie. “The mood and energy completely changed – she got the biggest applause of the whole ceremony,” said proud dad Edward Neiger.

