60-year-old lawyer shatters stereotypes, crowned beauty queen

Proves charm, confidence, grace are ageless

Published May 2, 2024 at 11:22am

(WAYNE DUPREE) – The winner of Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024 is a 60-year-old La Plata lawyer and journalist. By challenging preconceived notions about age and beauty, Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez, an Argentine lawyer and journalist from La Plata, has declared herself the winner of Miss Universe Buenos Aires 2024.

She becomes the first woman of her age to win such a renowned beauty contest, and her triumph, which is praised worldwide, marks a historic occasion. Judges and onlookers alike were won over by Rodríguez's dazzling smile and elegant manner.

Rodríguez will now represent Buenos Aires in the national selection for Miss Universe Argentina, which is set for May 2024, according to video leaked online. Should she emerge victorious, she would dutifully represent Argentina in the Miss Universe World pageant, scheduled for September 28, 2024, in Mexico. Through her journey, Rodríguez defies social conventions and traditional beauty standards, proving that charm, confidence, and grace are ageless.

