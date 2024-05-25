95% of city's welfare dependents are illegals. Now Dems are trying to place them in people's homes

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – The city of Westbrook, Maine, is considering a new ordinance that would permit private homes, churches, and community centers to serve as homeless shelters. Most housing assistance applicants are recent migrants, and the proposal comes after the city’s welfare program official acknowledged that “90 to 95 percent” of welfare recipients are migrants, referred to as “New Mainers” by open borders activists.

Jennie Franceschi, Westbrook’s Director of Planning and Code Enforcement, indicated that the ordinance would enable single-family homes and churches to become emergency shelters if community needs dictate. The proposal does not mandate homeowners or churches to house homeless individuals but allows them to register as official homeless shelters voluntarily.

Resident Martin Malia argues the current proposal could lead to an 11.4 percent tax increase. Malia expressed fears that the ordinance might also attract more homeless immigrants, further taxing the general assistance program and municipal resources.

