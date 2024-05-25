A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
95% of city's welfare dependents are illegals. Now Dems are trying to place them in people's homes

Ordinance would enable homes, churches to become emergency shelters if community needs dictate

Around the Web
Published May 25, 2024 at 2:57pm

Cots are set up in the fitness center at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 24, 2021, to accommodate evacuees from Afghanistan in anticipation of their arrival. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the save departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – The city of Westbrook, Maine, is considering a new ordinance that would permit private homes, churches, and community centers to serve as homeless shelters. Most housing assistance applicants are recent migrants, and the proposal comes after the city’s welfare program official acknowledged that “90 to 95 percent” of welfare recipients are migrants, referred to as “New Mainers” by open borders activists.

Jennie Franceschi, Westbrook’s Director of Planning and Code Enforcement, indicated that the ordinance would enable single-family homes and churches to become emergency shelters if community needs dictate. The proposal does not mandate homeowners or churches to house homeless individuals but allows them to register as official homeless shelters voluntarily.

Resident Martin Malia argues the current proposal could lead to an 11.4 percent tax increase. Malia expressed fears that the ordinance might also attract more homeless immigrants, further taxing the general assistance program and municipal resources.

Read the full story

