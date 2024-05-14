ABC News anchor: 'Deep State' is real, it's 'packed with patriots'

Millions of Americans have heard the term "Deep State," and have been led by some in the mainstream news media to believe it's just a conspiracy theory, referring to people deep in the government who really run the show.

On Tuesday's broadcast of "The View," ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos not only proclaimed the actual existence of the Deep State, he said it's "packed with patriots."

The host of "Good Morning America" and "This Week" was promoting his new book, "The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis," which explores how crises among several presidential administrations were dealt with in the White House Situation Room.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "Deep State" as "an alleged secret network of especially nonelected government officials and sometimes private entities (as in the financial services and defense industries) operating extralegally to influence and enact government policy."

On "The View," Stephanopoulos said: "Some people like to call those people the Deep State. Well, the big thing I learned doing this book is that the Deep State is packed with patriots, people who go to work every single day and are on the front lines of the most intense crises the country faces and do it to serve their country and to serve the presidency, not the president. They don't care about political parties. They're there to serve the presidency and the institution."

The Deep State used to be a right wing conspiracy theory according to the media. Now you have George Stephanopoulos happily proclaiming on the View that "The Deep State is packed with patriots.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin added: "And they're doing it anonymously."

"Absolutely," Stephanopoulos responded. "As one of them told me ... we serve in silence."

His belief the Deep State is packed with patriots is apparently a prime talking point for his book, as Vanity Fair published an interview with him Tuesday parroting that exact notion:

"I think we were able to illuminate how decisions have been made in the most crucial points in modern history, but also shine a light on kind of what I consider the unsung heroes of the Situation Room – those professional staffers, the Sit Room duty officers, Sit room directors, who have served for the last 60-plus years.

"And to me, they are the heroes of the book and patriots that I think everybody should meet. We've heard a lot about the Deep State in recent years, and what I come away from after talking to more than a hundred people for this is the Deep State is packed with patriots.

"These people who come from the NSA, NSC, the DIA, the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, State Department, Homeland Security – all devoted to serving their country, rigorously apolitical, exceptionally competent, and professional. It was a real privilege to be able to tell their stories."

Reaction online to Stephanopoulos' declaration includes:

"This is from the same guy who claimed there was no such thing as a Deep State."

"Bwahahahahahahaha! Holy s***, dude. 'It doesn't exist.' 'It might exist.' OK it exists, but it's a good thing!"

"Just remember that when these people use the word 'patriot,' it doesn't mean the same thing that it does when we use it. 'Patriotism' to these people means supporting whatever the federal government decides to do. It has nothing to do with the Constitution."

"Now the Deep State is a good guy helping you by spying on you and making sure you do or say the right things!"

"Always remember: Stephanopoulos made his name as communications director for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign. He is a political propagandist and Democrat apologist – not a journalist."

