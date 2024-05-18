A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsIN MEMORIAM

Actor Dabney Coleman dead at 92

Beloved character in more than 60 projects, including '9 to 5,' 'Tootsie'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 18, 2024 at 10:57am
Actor Dabney Coleman in '9 to 5' (video screenshot)

Actor Dabney Coleman in '9 to 5'

(PEOPLE) – Dabney Coleman has died at the age of 92, PEOPLE confirms. The actor died Thursday, May 16, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., his daughter Quincy Coleman told PEOPLE in a statement.

"My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” Quincy said. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."

"A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy eternally."

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







