Actor Dabney Coleman dead at 92

(PEOPLE) – Dabney Coleman has died at the age of 92, PEOPLE confirms. The actor died Thursday, May 16, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., his daughter Quincy Coleman told PEOPLE in a statement.

"My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” Quincy said. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."

"A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy eternally."

