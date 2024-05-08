A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Adding one ingredient to table salt could prevent fatal birth defects

'This is a global goodwill involving the health of mothers and babies'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 7, 2024 at 8:35pm

(STUDY FINDS) -- Folic acid fortification became a requirement in enriched grain products in 1998 to reduce the prevalence of neural tube defects in babies. Needless to say, it worked! Now, a team of international researchers has shown that adding folic acid to salt could prevent birth defects, too.

Folate is crucial for a healthy pregnancy. Currently, the World Health Organization recommends that all women take a supplement containing 400 micrograms of folic acid daily, starting when they’re trying to conceive and through the first three months of pregnancy.

Folic acid and folate aren’t the same thing, although the terms are used interchangeably. Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate, while the latter is what is naturally occurring in food. Folate can be found in dark leafy greens and beef liver. Folic acid is found in most supplements and food products and has been shown to prevent neural tube defects in prior studies.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Adding one ingredient to table salt could prevent fatal birth defects
Under 1% of Catholics agree with church teaching on sanctity of life issues
How frying pans could be harming your health from everyday cooking
Household sprays are filling homes with invisible particles that may endanger you
99% of cars test positive for cancer-causing chemicals in cabin air
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×