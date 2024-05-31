A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TESTING THE FAITH

AI event seeks to connect 2.5 billion Christians in simultaneous worldwide prayer, worship

'For the first time in history, the entire Church is actually able to gather'

Published May 31, 2024 at 12:07pm

(Unsplash)

(PROTESTIA) – Gather25 is inviting all the Christians of the world, every denomination living on every continent, for a 25-hour event of simultaneous worship and prayer that will harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to ensure it is seen and heard in every tongue and language.

On March 1, 2025, Gather25, which is “led by a collection of ministries, partners, and leaders,” will use live-streaming powered by A.I. translation technology to enable the Global Church to “connect together for prayer, worship, repentance and commissioning.”

Jennie Allen, the founder Gather25, said that the idea came to her after she had a vision of the second coming of Christ, and was concerned for the soul of the world if Jesus came back soon.

