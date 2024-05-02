(METRO U.K.) – A Catholic charity who launched an AI priest had to defrock him only a week later after he went rogue, taking confession and giving odd interpretations of scripture.

‘Father Justin’ told one user he was a real priest, saying: ‘Yes, my friend. I am as real as the faith we share.’

He was hardline on certain issues, telling one user that ‘masturbation is a grave moral disorder.’ Yet on others he was willing to depart from convention, saying that it would be permissible to baptise a baby using Gatorade.

