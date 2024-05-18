A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Aid flows into Gaza over massive U.S. pier

Trucks began moving Friday into Palestinian enclave

Published May 18, 2024 at 4:37pm
U.S. aid starts arriving in Gaza (video screenshot)

(NBC NEWS) – Trucks carrying humanitarian aid began moving ashore into Gaza Friday using a temporary pier built by the United States, delivering desperately needed supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The floating dock is part of a makeshift effort to stave off a possible famine in Gaza, where Israel’s military assault has shut off a number of crossings that are crucial for supplies of food, fuel and other aid.

Israeli forces pressed on with sweeping operations against Hamas in the north and south of the enclave, while the country's lawyers defended its ground offensive in Rafah at the United Nations' top court.

