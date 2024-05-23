A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Air Force analyst exposes military's 'equity' agenda, officials quickly deny it

'Individual not speaking on behalf of the department'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:29pm
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Ramos surveys a base perimeter at Santa Maria Regional Airport in California during Agile Flag, Jan. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

A stunning U.S. military exercise in forcing the "diversity, equity and inclusion" leftism on America has been revealed by a member of the Air Force, Jake Reyna, an operations research analyst for the military branch's office of diversity and inclusion.

Reyna was interviewed by undercover reporters for James O'Keefe's O'Keefe Media Group, which said, "Reyna confirms DEI training is mandatory for airmen and if an airman does not participate in DEI trainings, he 'wouldn’t be qualified for promotions or he’d get reprimanded and…he’d get written up' before eventually being dishonorably discharged, which includes being stripped of all benefits."

The Air Force, in an official statement, quickly denied Reyna's charges, alleging that he was not speaking "on behalf of the department of the Air Force."

OMG reported Reyna explained how the branch is working around opposition to DEI ideology.

"We basically contacted everybody who had a title like that and got them to sneakily change their title so it doesn't sound as diversity oriented even though it is," he said.

Is 'equity' weakening America's military?

Pointing to Republican opposition to the ideologies included in the racist and sexist agenda, he said, "We just weaseled around it. There's 'nothing really they would be able to do."

And he said the activists are moving from the DEI offices into others in the military.

Asked if he had seen data showing DEI operatives or troops perform better than others, he said no.

Editor's note: Be advised of offensive language in the video:

Reyna also said white men "probably" make the military weaker, as they are "definitely stupid."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







