'Alarming': 9-year-old girl attacked at school for 'not being Muslim'

Police in the town of Savage, Minnesota, are now investigating an attack on a little girl at a local school by assailants, schoolchildren, who told officials they beat her up because "she wasn't Muslim."

Alpha News reports Minnesota mother Shawna Larson is demanding answers after her 9-year-old daughter was "jumped" on the school playground by a group of girls.

The school wouldn't report the incident to police, so she did.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report said the mother described the situation to Liz Collin Reports. (Watch the interview below:)

Would this be a top national news story if the attackers were Christians? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The ambush reportedly happened at the Hidden Valley Elementary in Savage, which is between Burnsville and Shakopee, on April 29.

The report explained Larson said her daughter's third-grade teacher and the school principal "approached her in the school pickup line" and told her what happened.

"They came up to my vehicle and informed me that there was an incident at school that day. They wanted to make it very apparent that my daughter didn’t do anything to cause this, and they told me this was a calculated incident and that she had been attacked on the playground by four other students in her grade," Larson told the report.

"I ended up learning … this was due to her race and her religion because she wasn’t Muslim. So that was pretty jarring to hear."

It was the attackers themselves who told the teacher that was why they "decided to beat her up."

The next day, her daughter's bruises, including a black eye, appeared, "And we immediately took a picture of it. When she came home that day, I just kind of looked her over and she had bruises on her arms and a bruise on her back, bruises all over her legs," Larson said in the report.

The district had not contacted police, so she did.

And, the report said, she detailed: "She told me she tried to get up and when she tried to get up and go for help the first time, and I believe it was the first time that they had gotten her on the ground, that she was trying to fight back and they had told her that if she hit them or she touched them, that they would hurt themselves and tell the teacher that she had hurt them. So, she just told me, 'You know, so all I could do there is lay there, Mom.' I was informed that on the camera footage it showed them going up to her and punching her in the face and her hitting back and then she runs off and they run after her and then that’s when all of them go out of camera view and that’s when the initial attack happens is what the principal told me."

Larson continued, "This was just because of her race and her religion. So that was a big thing. Just the lack of action the school was taking, which I do understand to a point that the school has their own rules and their own laws that they have to follow. But the fact that because this was race and religion fueled, the fact that they were never suspended or expelled from school or redirected to distance learning instead of continuing to stay in the classroom, which two of them were in the same classroom as my daughter, is alarming, regardless of their age."

The school issued a statement to Alpha News in which officials refused to share information.

Larson said her daughter has been switched classes for the rest of this school year.

Larson said the situation would have ended up differently had the attackers been Christians.

"This would be all over national news. You know, and it shouldn’t be that way. Our children shouldn’t even be in the media for stuff like this in the first place. The same outrage should be there for every child because no child should be attacked on a playground and made to feel unsafe at school because her attackers are still there."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!