A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Amazing eye implant the size of a brain cell may cure blindness

'The image created by electrical impulses would be like the matrix board on a highway'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:23pm

(Image by intographics from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Revolutionary treatments often start with a small idea — or, in this case, a tiny implant. As part of the effort to cure blindness, a team of European scientists have designed an extremely small eye implant that more effectively converts electrical signals into visual images in the brain.

Blindness is often the result of some part of the eye being damaged. However, this does not affect the visual cortex in the brain. It remains active and awaits messages from the eye about the external world. Unfortunately, they never come.

Inserting a visual implant in people who are blind is not a new concept. However, since its inception in the 1990s, implant technology has dealt with several challenges. An implant requires thousands of electrodes to mimic the electrical signals the eye sends to the brain to generate a visual image. A single electrode represents only one pixel of information. An implant’s bulky size and potential scarring of the brain make it difficult to house electrodes there for long periods of time.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Amazing eye implant the size of a brain cell may cure blindness
Appeals court upholds Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress conviction
Angelina Jolie accused of parenting betrayal in legal fight with Brad Pitt over winery
Who is the deep-state J6 Nostradamus?
Will COVID 'experts' be held accountable?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×