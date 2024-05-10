Why America must stand with God's chosen people

Why the hostility toward the nation Israel? Why does this country, which is 154th among nations in land size, play such a prominent role in the world today?

The simple and short answer is this: The Jewish people have been chosen by God. God said of Israel, "You only have I known of all the families of the earth" (Amos 3:2 NKJV).

But why did God choose the Jewish people? The Old Testament book of Deuteronomy gives us the answer. "The Lord did not set His love on you nor choose you because you were more in number than any other people, for you were the least of all peoples; but because the Lord loves you" (7:7–8 NKJV).

Israel plays a key role in God's plan for today and tomorrow.

However, some today have set aside the Jewish people and the nation Israel, asserting they have no relationship with God and that God no longer has a covenant with them. But that is neither correct nor biblical.

The original promise God made to Abraham and his descendants has not been completely fulfilled. These are promises God gave to Abram, later called Abraham, and his descendants. And they are very specific.

God said to him, "I will make you a great nation; I will bless you and make your name great; and you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed" (Genesis 12:2–3 NKJV).

Think about how the entire world has been blessed by the Jewish people. God delivered His Word through Hebrew prophets to the Jewish people. The Jewish people gave us the Ten Commandments, which are the basis of morality. God gave us our Messiah, our Savior, Jesus Christ, who was Jewish.

Sometimes people forget this. Christianity didn't form in a vacuum. Our faith came from a place called Israel and through God's chosen people, the Jews. The Gospel is a Jewish message about a Jewish Messiah, given to Jewish disciples.

Not being Jewish myself, I knew nothing about the Jewish people or their nation, Israel, before I was a Christian. But after I became a follower of Jesus Christ, I began to read the Old and New Testaments, which are inspired by God. I discovered the unique role the Jewish people play. And I realized that as a Gentile, I have been grafted into the promises God made to his people (see Romans 11).

As Jesus said to the Samaritan woman at Jacob's well, "Salvation is of the Jews" (John 4:22 NKJV). Also, the apostle Paul identified the unique role of the Jewish people when he said, "For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek" (Romans 1:16 NKJV).

By the way, Satan hates what God loves. And he is the author of anti-Semitism, which tragically has been accelerating. But it is misguided, sinful and wicked.

In fact, we see throughout history that those who cursed Israel and the Jewish people have paid a price. Look at nations like Egypt, Assyria, Babylon and Rome. They all persecuted the Jewish people. And they all collapsed as world powers.

We find another example in Spain. In 1492, the Jews living there were told to either convert to Catholicism or leave the country. They could take none of their money or possessions with them. Since then, Spain has diminished as a world power. And of course, Germany, once a world power, was devastated after World War II – and justly so.

The Bible is very specific in pointing out that the Jewish people would be spread around the world and that one of the signs of the last days would be the regathering of the Jewish people to their homeland. Chapters 37 and 38 of the Old Testament book of Ezekiel deal with this in great depth.

Speaking to the prophet Ezekiel, God said, "Therefore prophesy and say to them, 'Thus says the Lord God: "Behold, O My people, I will open your graves and cause you to come up from your graves, and bring you into the land of Israel"'" (Ezekiel 37:12 NKJV). This is saying the entire house of Israel would return to their land.

When people ask me what I think is the most significant sign that points to the return of the Lord, I cite the return of the Jewish people to their homeland. Against all odds, after the horrors of the Holocaust, they began to return to their land again.

And not only did the Bible predict they would return to the land, but it also tells us that Jerusalem would play a key role in the end times scenario. After the modern state of Israel was declared in 1948, Jerusalem still was divided. Jordan retained control over the old city, including the Temple Mount and most historic sites.

But during the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel was attacked. Israeli forces were able to drive back their enemies and also capture the old city of Jerusalem, reunifying it and bringing it under Jewish control for the first time in more than 2,000 years, precisely fulfilling Bible prophecy.

Historically, the United States has stood as a staunch ally of Israel since her formation as a nation. And I believe that one of the reasons God has blessed the United States is because we have blessed Israel.

Having said that, I think we need Israel more than Israel needs us. We need the blessing of God. But I don't like the way things are going in our relations with them as a nation. And I hope that changes course in the future.

God said of the Jewish people, "Anyone who harms you harms my most precious possession" (Zechariah 2:8 NLT). That is why I stand with the Jewish people and with the nation Israel. I bless and thank God for them.

