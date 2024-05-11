Angel Studios unveils 11 new projects, including epic C.S. Lewis-Tolkien movie

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The same studio that released the 2023 box office hit "Sound of Freedom" and the 2024 critically acclaimed film "Cabrini" unveiled a new slate of projects Thursday and pledged to continue to transform how movies and television series are made. Angel Studios unveiled three new projects and announced that eight additional ones that previously were greenlit are in the production stage or have wrapped up production, meaning that 11 new titles are in the pipeline for the studio known for its inspiring family-focused titles. The announcements came during Angel’s annual Illuminate event in Provo, Utah.

“We’ve got some remarkable new projects,” Angel co-founder Jordan Harmon told members of the Angel Guild, which has nearly 300,000 members across the world and has the sole responsibility for greenlighting projects.

Angel Studios rose to prominence among movie buffs last year with the success of Sound of Freedom, which was the 10th-highest-grossing film of 2023 and even edged the film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Angel has released several titles since that one, including 2024’s Cabrini, which holds the distinction of topping 90 percent approval at Rotten Tomatoes among both critics and audiences.

