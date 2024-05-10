A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Angelina Jolie accused of parenting betrayal in legal fight with Brad Pitt over winery

'Hid his history of abuse, control, and coverup'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:44pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Angelina Jolie allegedly encouraged the children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt to "avoid spending time" with the actor during custody visits, a former security guard wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tony Webb, who ran SRS Global, mentioned the alleged sabotage in a 12-page declaration filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in connection with the couple's ongoing legal battle over their winery, Château Miraval. Pitt and Jolie are currently fighting over non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in court after the "Girl, Interrupted" actress claimed she backed out of the winery sale because Pitt was requiring her to sign an agreement.

Jolie has claimed that the NDA Pitt was requiring her to sign "hid his history of abuse, control, and coverup."

Read the full story ›

