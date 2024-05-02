Another boneheaded move by House Republicans

It was a bad day for First Amendment purists in the House of Representatives when, in bipartisan fashion, it voted to foist a definition of anti-Semitism by something called the "International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance" on the U.S. Department of Education, one of the Cabinet "deep state" posts marked for dropping by Donald Trump should he win the presidency this year. How did this happen? Blame it on the desire to do something quick in response to the campus uprisings by Hamas clones from coast to coast.

The legislation, which passed by vote of 320-91, must be approved by the Senate and signed to become the law of the land.

Rep. Matt Gaetz wisely opposed the bill, agreeing that it violates the Constitution and "common sense" because of the definition the legislation uses. One of those examples includes: '… claims of Jews killing Jesus …'," Gaetz wrote. "The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this. Therefore, I will not support this bill." Gaetz also said that "anti-Semitism is wrong. I condemn it in any form. … But if hastily approving a poorly drafted bill that could literally deem the Bible anti-Semitism is our response, then the anti-Semites win."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The House voted Wednesday to pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act. Ironically, it did not raise awareness enough. Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA also denounced the congressional vote this week, saying he called several members and asked if they even read the bill.

Voting "no" were 70 Democrats and 21 Republicans. New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who introduced the legislation, said in a statement, "It's critical that we crack down on anti-Semitic hate within our own country. I'm thankful for the bipartisan support of the Antisemitism Awareness Act and for the support from a wide range of Jewish organizations that are standing up, endorsing this legislation, and saying enough is enough.

The American Civil Liberties Union has called on lawmakers to oppose the bill. For once they were right.

In a letter to representatives, the ACLU wrote, "Federal law already prohibits antisemitic discrimination and harassment by federally funded entities. H.R. 6090 is therefore not needed to protect against antisemitic discrimination; instead, it would likely chill free speech of students on college campuses by incorrectly equating criticism of the Israeli government with antisemitism. While we wholly support efforts to fight discrimination and harassment through Title VI complaints and investigations, we strongly oppose use of the IHRA definition, or any definition of discrimination that threatens to censor or penalize political speech protected by the First Amendment," the letter states.

The bill's passage was the latest embarrassment for House Speaker Mike Johnson and the hapless Republicans. And Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will likely compound the damage further if he sticks to the script. Rather than let the bill die a deserved death, he plans to push it in the Senate.

"Now it's up to Senator Schumer, the highest ranking Jewish official in America and in American history, to do something and bring this bill for a vote on the Senate floor," Lawler said, urging the Senate to "quickly act on it."

Republicans have just six months until the most important elections in a lifetime – one that could be our last. They haven't exactly accomplished much over the previous three-and-half years. This embarrassment is simply epic. It comes at a time when the party's presidential candidate, Donald Trump, needs some serious help. Even Jim Jordan got this one wrong. Can Trump get a break from all of the lawfare he faces while running for the presidency? Does he deserve it? He certainly does.

This embarrassment is the last thing he needs.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!