ANOTHER mega baptism: Church dunks 1,600+ new believers on beach

(CBN NEWS) -- A Florida beach is once again the site of an amazing move of God where thousands were baptized in Jesus' Name earlier this week.

The Church of Eleven22 baptized more than 1,600 people on the shores of Hanna Park Beach in Jacksonville, FL Sunday.

"That's 1614 souls who've experienced God moving in their lives, have been saved by Jesus, and are now professing Him publicly as their Lord and Savior! We pray we never lose sight of how miraculous that is in just one person, let alone 1614," reads a caption from The Church of Eleven22.

