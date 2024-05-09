A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ANOTHER mega baptism: Church dunks 1,600+ new believers on beach

'The Spirit of God is on the move'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 9, 2024 at 5:19pm

(Instagram)

(CBN NEWS) -- A Florida beach is once again the site of an amazing move of God where thousands were baptized in Jesus' Name earlier this week.

The Church of Eleven22 baptized more than 1,600 people on the shores of Hanna Park Beach in Jacksonville, FL Sunday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Church of Eleven22 (@coe22)

"That's 1614 souls who've experienced God moving in their lives, have been saved by Jesus, and are now professing Him publicly as their Lord and Savior! We pray we never lose sight of how miraculous that is in just one person, let alone 1614," reads a caption from The Church of Eleven22.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Church of Eleven22 (@coe22)

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
