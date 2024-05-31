Anti-Trump propaganda begins in 1 state

(ARIZONA SUN TIMES) – The global news organization Reuters claimed on Friday that women voters in Pennsylvania may now have second thoughts about voting for former President Donald Trump after he was convicted in the controversial New York hush money trial on Thursday.

Reuters claimed to have conducted 22 interviews with female voters in Pennsylvania in the hours after Trump became the first former president convicted in a criminal trial in U.S. history. According to the outlet, 12 of the women are Republican voters and 10 are Democratic voters.

The publication claimed just two of the Republican women said the conviction would make them reconsider supporting the former president’s campaign, but confirmed the “other 10 described the trial as a political witch hunt and said they would back Trump no matter what happened in court.”

