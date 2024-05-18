A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED

Anti-Zionists occupy condemned university building, vandalize it with antisemitic graffiti

'This is a crime scene. This is not a protest'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 18, 2024 at 4:46pm

(JERUSALEM WEEKLY) – Two blocks south of U.C. Berkeley’s campus, anti-Zionist protesters took over a vacant building owned by the university on Wednesday morning, vandalizing it with swastikas and antisemitic language.

“Zionism is Nazism” was spray-painted in black letters on several walls inside the condemned building, which was destroyed in a 2022 fire. Several dozen individuals from an unidentified protest group were believed to be inside the structure. “Martyrs never die” was spray-painted on another wall of the burned-out building, part of the Anna Head School complex near People’s Park.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“This is a crime scene. This is not a protest,” U.C. Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof told J. on Thursday morning. He estimated that there were 60 to 65 people inside and outside the building participating in the takeover.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Anti-Zionists occupy condemned university building, vandalize it with antisemitic graffiti
Hotel abruptly cancels pro-Israel event over 'credible threats'
Aid flows into Gaza over massive U.S. pier
Former Trump attorney, ex-fed prosecutor duke it out over whether Michael Cohen is 'worst witness ever'
Biden policy is reason illegal immigrant accused of murdering teen was out free
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×