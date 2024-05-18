Anti-Zionists occupy condemned university building, vandalize it with antisemitic graffiti

(JERUSALEM WEEKLY) – Two blocks south of U.C. Berkeley’s campus, anti-Zionist protesters took over a vacant building owned by the university on Wednesday morning, vandalizing it with swastikas and antisemitic language.

“Zionism is Nazism” was spray-painted in black letters on several walls inside the condemned building, which was destroyed in a 2022 fire. Several dozen individuals from an unidentified protest group were believed to be inside the structure. “Martyrs never die” was spray-painted on another wall of the burned-out building, part of the Anna Head School complex near People’s Park.

“This is a crime scene. This is not a protest,” U.C. Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof told J. on Thursday morning. He estimated that there were 60 to 65 people inside and outside the building participating in the takeover.

