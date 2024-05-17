A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Antifa members at university encampment harass news cameraman for filming protest

Used umbrellas, bodies to block camera

Published May 17, 2024 at 1:11pm

(Image by Ingo Kramarek from Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – Antifa militants at the University of Washington encampment were filmed harassing a cameraman for Fox Q13 as tensions continue to rise at the school with the occupied zone entering its third week.

The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt took video of Antifa members using umbrellas and their bodies to block the camera. Mike Harvey, Fox Q13's cameraman, can be heard asking the protesters if they are on drugs because the harassers are acting very strangely.

One of the protesters asks if Harvey understands why they are asking him not to film them. "Yes, and, honestly, I don't care because this is a public space; it's a newsworthy event. ... I have a right to report," Harvey tells them.

Read the full story ›

