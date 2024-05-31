A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel Politics U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED

AOC says Abraham Accords 'absolutely' caused Oct. 7 attacks

Accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 30, 2024 at 9:28pm
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses an environmentalist march in New York on Sunday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses an environmentalist march in New York on Sunday. (@FordFischer / X screen shot)

(JERUSALEM POST) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed agreement with a claim by Twitch streamer Hasan Piker that the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas was a 'direct consequence' of the Abraham Accords, saying that this was "absolutely" the case in a stream with Piker on Friday.

The two were reacting live to a rally by former president Donald Trump in the Bronx. Trump claimed in the rally that October 7 would have never happened if he had been president.

Piker responded that the attack was a "direct consequence of the Abraham Accords and many of Jared Kushner's and Donald Trump administration's actions like moving the embassy to Jerusalem." Ocasio-Cortez responded "10,000%."

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







