AOC says Abraham Accords 'absolutely' caused Oct. 7 attacks

(JERUSALEM POST) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed agreement with a claim by Twitch streamer Hasan Piker that the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas was a 'direct consequence' of the Abraham Accords, saying that this was "absolutely" the case in a stream with Piker on Friday.

The two were reacting live to a rally by former president Donald Trump in the Bronx. Trump claimed in the rally that October 7 would have never happened if he had been president.

Piker responded that the attack was a "direct consequence of the Abraham Accords and many of Jared Kushner's and Donald Trump administration's actions like moving the embassy to Jerusalem." Ocasio-Cortez responded "10,000%."

