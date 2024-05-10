A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics Scandals U.S.

Appeals court upholds Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress conviction

Lawyers could ask full D.C. appellate court to hear the matter

Published May 10, 2024 at 7:03pm
Steve Bannon (Video screenshot)

Steve Bannon

(AP) -- A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld the criminal conviction of Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected Bannon’s challenges to his contempt of Congress conviction for which he was sentenced in 2022 to four months in prison. The judge overseeing the case has allowed him to remain free while he pursues his appeal.

Bannon’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. His lawyers could ask the full D.C. appeals court to hear the matter.

Read the full story ›

