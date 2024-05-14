A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ashley Biden taking 'inappropriate' showers with her dad Joe? Snopes now says it's true after all

Leftist fact-checking outlet claimed for years it was 'unproven'

Published May 14, 2024 at 7:23pm
Ashley Biden (Video screenshot)

Ashley Biden

(DAILY CALLER) -- Fact-checking outlet Snopes changed its answer on whether Ashely Biden accused her father of inappropriate behavior from “unproven” to “true” after she authenticated the contents in a legal document.

Biden’s diary was stolen and sold to Project Veritas for $40,000 several weeks before the 2020 election. The president’s daughter detailed her suffering from being “hyper-sexualized” as a child, notably mentioning showers with her father at a young age that she deemed “probably not appropriate,” according to circulated photographs first published by the National File.

Snopes updated its “unproven” rating to “true” on April 29 after reviewing an April 8 letter from the president’s daughter to Chief U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who sentenced Aimee Harris for conspiring to transport and sell the diary. The outlet also updated the headline of the fact check Tuesday to “Did Ashley Biden Call Childhood Showers with Her Father ‘Probably Inappropriate’ in Leaked Diary?” from “Did Ashley Biden Accuse Joe Biden of Inappropriate Behavior in a ‘Leaked Diary’?”

'I am in heat': Ashley Biden's childhood trauma a 'red flag' she was molested, experts say

Read the full story ›

