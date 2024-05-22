All we ask of the networks is to report news 'the way it is'!

Some attendees of the April 27 White House Correspondent Association's annual dinner apparently ingested too much liberal libation, evidenced by MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace's outlandish analysis of Donald Trump's plans should he win a second term.

Wallace suggested a Trump victory would mark the end of a free press. She ignored the fact such a press died years ago by its own hand in voluntarily not reporting news accurately, instead, opting for liberal spins. We saw this when an irresponsible media ran the fake story about a Trump/Russia conspiracy, originating only because of the "Steele dossier" funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign, and also when, prior to the 2020 presidential race, they refused to run a true story about an abandoned laptop, most revealing about Biden family criminal activity, belonging to Hunter Biden.

Trump's frustration with a mainstream media (MSM), heavily represented by leftists who fail to give him a fair shake, resulted in his refusal to attend the last correspondents' dinner during his term in office. The action was warranted to focus attention on the reality MSM was failing to do its job.

A 1971 study, repeated in 2022, bears out Trump's frustration. In 1971, 25% of MSM members identified as Republican; by 2022, however, only 3.4% did. Meanwhile, MSM members identifying as Democrats in 2022 was tenfold greater (36.4%). For independents, the numbers had gone from 32.5% in 1971 to 51% in 2022. But what we see today is the liberal one-third having its way in news programming that has gone from reporting facts to reporting fiction. From the above, one could logically conclude conservative journalists are being forced out by liberal management, prompting others to claim independent status, recognizing advancement turns on displaying a liberal slant.

Typical of this mindset is CNN technical director Charlie Chester, caught in a 2021 undercover interview by Project Veritas. He admitted his network made up stories – "propaganda" – to bash Trump during the 2020 election, taking pride in helping to get Trump out and Biden into office.

Anyone still reluctant to acknowledge our heavily leftward biased "free" press need only look at the most recent example demonstrating this. In an act of unmitigated bias against Trump, CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere unbelievably posted a link promoting merchandise from the Biden campaign!

Wallace conveniently ignores truths about Biden's presidency clearly demonstrating his effort to undermine a free press – most notably his effort to silence conservative comments on Twitter. This was not uncovered by an investigative journalist digging deep to discover the truth but only by Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter in 2022 and subsequent release of the "Twitter Files."

An 800-page report by the House Judiciary Committee tells us the Biden administration pressured social media on at least 10 occasions to remove what proved to be accurate information about COVID and the vaccines. It also reveals that at least 70% of banks today are targeting clients based on their conservative and religious beliefs, in part, due to Biden's influence.

This report is the product of investigating the weaponization of the federal government – a subject non-existent until Biden's presidency. It should give us pause to consider what the administration's real intentions were concerning its failed effort to establish a Disinformation Governance Board under the Department of Homeland Security in 2022.

Today, the Deep State stands accused of undue influence with even a member of the Democratic Party flagging the issue. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.,recently dinged federal agencies like the FBI for colluding with media and tech companies in an effort to censor political speech as the 2024 election approaches. The constitutionality of such behavior by the U.S. government is currently under U.S. Supreme Court review in the case of Murthy v. Missouri.

One need only look to Columbia University's school of journalism to see the liberal grooming of student journalists. While it has created a memorial listing the names of journalists killed in the Gaza war, almost a third had ties to terrorist groups and, therefore, were far from qualifying as independent voices as to what was occurring there.

Among the memorialized names criticized was Mohamed Khalifeh, a director at Al Aqsa Television. The U.S. Treasury Department informs us that Al-Aqsa is primarily a Hamas media outlet, airing "programs and music videos designed to recruit children to become Hamas armed fighters and suicide bombers upon reaching adulthood." So, one of the most basic principles in journalism – independent reporting and full disclosure when it is lacking – is ignored by the university.

In claiming Trump will bring an end to the free press, Wallace also ignores what major news outlets are experiencing due to the leftist course they have voluntarily set. A Pew Research Center poll revealed that in 2020, a little more than one-third (35%) of Americans preferred getting news from television networks, representing a big drop from the majority of viewers before that. And, a year later, the number had dropped to 27% having such a preference. This is a clear sign that viewers recognize what they get from the major news outlets is not independent reporting but leftist spinning. As a result, "small, independent news reporters and outlets are taking more and more of the attention of Americans away from the 'legacy' media outlets. …"

Those unconvinced a liberal media spins the news should consider MSNBC's liberal queen Joy Reid's claim about WNBA player Brittney Griner, who spent months in a Russian prison for violating the country's drug laws. Reid says the real reason for her arrest was her "black queer celebrity," disregarding Griner's role in illegally transporting drugs. There are other Americans sitting in Russia's jails who are white and would disagree with Reid's assessment.

If another example is needed, one needs to listen to former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. He does a tremendous job in courageously confronting the media about putting irrelevancy into play with questions seeking to belittle conservatives rather than focusing on issues of national import.

From 1962-1981, Walter Cronkite was a broadcast journalist who served as anchorman for the "CBS Evening News." His signature sign-off line was "That's the way it is," which, because he was often cited as "the most trusted man in America," left viewers with a sense of satisfaction knowing they had heard accurate reporting. Someone needs to tell Nicolle Wallace that is all viewers are asking for today.

