'My assumption was wrong': RFK Jr. backpedals from full-term abortion support

'I learned this because I was willing to listen'

Published May 15, 2024 at 3:06pm
Robert F. Kennedy Jr interviewed by ABC News (Video screenshot)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(CATHOLIC NEWS AGENCY) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is walking back his recent statement of support for “full-term abortion” on demand and conceding to some restrictions on abortion once a fetus reaches viability, which occurs around 23 to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The Catholic Democrat-turned-independent embraced the legality of on-demand “full-term abortion” in an appearance on “The Sage Steele Show” last Wednesday. The candidate told Steele — who is a Catholic — that abortion should be legal “even if it’s full term.” He said that he does not think “it’s ever OK” to abort a full-term child but that “nobody sets out to do that and there are always some kind of extenuating circumstances that would make a mother make that kind of choice.”

After facing backlash from numerous pro-life organizations and eliciting confusion within his own campaign, Kennedy walked back that position.

Read the full story ›

