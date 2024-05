(CHRISTIAN POST) -- The Church of England has failed to return to pre-pandemic levels of attendance, the latest figures show.

Average weekly attendance at services rose by nearly 5% to 685,000 in 2023, new data released by the denomination on Monday reveals.

It marks a third year of consecutive growth for the Church of England but figures still remain far below the 845,000 — or around 1.45% of the population — who were attending in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

