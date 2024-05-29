Government now has official position called 'Secretary for Men's Behavior Change

(THE DAILY AUS) – The Victorian Government has appointed Australia’s first Parliamentary Secretary for Men’s Behaviour Change. Premier Jacinta Allan announced the role on Tuesday. It’s part of the state’s response to a spike in domestic violence rates.

The position will be filled by Victoria’s current Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Tim Richardson.

Richardson’s new role is expected to focus “on boys’ and men’s attitudes towards women.” This includes the influence that social media and the internet has on behavior.

