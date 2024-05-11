Baby born deaf is able to hear after breakthrough treatment

(NEWS NATION NOW) – A child in England has become the first patient treated in a global gene therapy trial to gain the ability to hear, according to the National Health Service.

Opal Sandy, 18 months, was born deaf due to a rare genetic condition, auditory neuropathy, caused by the disruption of nerve impulses traveling from the inner ear to the brain, the NHS said. Within a month of having the gene therapy infusion to her right ear, Opal responded to sound. She was even able to hear with the cochlear implant in her left ear switched off.

“When Opal could first hear us clapping unaided it was mind-blowing — we were so happy when the clinical team confirmed at 24 weeks that her hearing was also picking up softer sounds and speech. The phrase ‘near normal’ hearing was used and everyone was so excited such amazing results had been achieved,” Opal’s mother, Jo Sandy, told the NHS.

