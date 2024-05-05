A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

'Back to basics': University to offer gender and sexual studies from Catholic perspective

Classes on 'human flourishing,' 'what it means to be man and woman' will challenge popular ideas

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 5, 2024 at 7:02pm

(Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas has just begun offering a new graduate certification program that teaches gender and sexuality from a Catholic perspective.

“We are at a cultural moment where we have to go back to basics and re-establish ground truths philosophically and scientifically,” program Director Kevin Stuart told The College Fix in a recent email.

Stuart, the director of the Nesti Center for Faith & Culture at the private Catholic university, is working with his team to implement the four-course online program in time for the fall semester.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.








