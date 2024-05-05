'Back to basics': University to offer gender and sexual studies from Catholic perspective

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas has just begun offering a new graduate certification program that teaches gender and sexuality from a Catholic perspective.

“We are at a cultural moment where we have to go back to basics and re-establish ground truths philosophically and scientifically,” program Director Kevin Stuart told The College Fix in a recent email.

Stuart, the director of the Nesti Center for Faith & Culture at the private Catholic university, is working with his team to implement the four-course online program in time for the fall semester.

