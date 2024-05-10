A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Barron Trump declines to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

'Due to prior commitments'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:42pm
President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron, walk across the South Lawn of the White House Sunday, August 18, 2019, following their stay in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

(THE HILL) -- Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Trump, has declined the offer to serve as a delegate for Florida at this summer’s Republican National Convention (RNC).

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” former first lady Melania Trump’s office said in a statement.

The Florida GOP earlier this week said Barron Trump, who is 18, would join three of the former president’s other children — Eric, Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr. — as delegates, with Eric Trump serving as the state’s delegation chair.

