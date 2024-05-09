Trump's son Barron to serve as delegate to Republican National Convention

President Trump's youngest son, Barron, has been picked to be a delegate from the state of Florida at this summer's GOP national nominating convention.

An NBC report explains he'll graduate from high school next week, and within weeks will be at the Republican National Convention as an at-large delegate for Florida.

"We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members," Evan Power, the Republican chairman for Florida, told the broadcaster.

"Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big."

BREAKING: The Republican Party of Florida chooses Barron Trump as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/QKjuyKnMPu — ALX (@alx) May 9, 2024

Barron Trump, now 18, largely has been out of the public spotlight while his father was president, and now is seeking re-election. But others in his family have been integral to Donald Trump's political life.

Older brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also are expected to be Florida at-large delegates, along with the president's daughter, Tiffany.

