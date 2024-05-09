A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump's son Barron to serve as delegate to Republican National Convention

Will join older siblings in nominating candidate for president

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:24pm
Barron Trump and his father, President Donald Trump

Barron Trump and his father, President Donald Trump

President Trump's youngest son, Barron, has been picked to be a delegate from the state of Florida at this summer's GOP national nominating convention.

An NBC report explains he'll graduate from high school next week, and within weeks will be at the Republican National Convention as an at-large delegate for Florida.

"We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members," Evan Power, the Republican chairman for Florida, told the broadcaster.

"Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big."

Would you like to see Barron Trump follow in his father's political footsteps?

Barron Trump, now 18, largely has been out of the public spotlight while his father was president, and now is seeking re-election. But others in his family have been integral to Donald Trump's political life.

Older brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also are expected to be Florida at-large delegates, along with the president's daughter, Tiffany.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







