Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson placed under conservatorship after devastating diagnosis

'He has the best possible care while remaining in his home'

Published May 9, 2024 at 8:59pm

(Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash)

(ROLLING STONE) -- Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson was placed in a court-ordered conservatorship Thursday that will be run by his longtime publicist and manager, Jean Sievers, and his longtime business manager, LeeAnn Hard. The reps revealed in a petition filed last February that Wilson is suffering from dementia at the age of 81.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gus T. May granted the petition after finding that Wilson is living with a “major neurocognitive disorder” and needs the assistance as the least restrictive way to address his needs. The judge also added a last-minute addendum after hearing from a lawyer representing Wilson’s two eldest daughters – the Wilson Phillips musicians Carnie Wilson Bonfiglio and Wendy Wilson Knutson.

The daughters requested that “all of Brian’s children who wish to be added will be added to the text chain from his nurses providing updates about Brian,” their lawyer Justin Gold told the court. They also asked that the conservators be required to “consult” with them and their siblings “regarding all material healthcare decisions.” The judge added the lines before signing his ruling, granting the rights to all seven kids.

×