A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM

Bear cub snatched from family by selfie-snapping fools is 'thriving' in refuge center

Viral video captured group of people yanking 3 scared baby bears out of a tree

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 11:12am

(NEW YORK POST) – The black bear cub that was ripped from a tree by ignorant selfie-snapping fools earlier this month is “thriving” at a North Carolina animal refuge center.

The orphaned bruin has spent the past two weeks recuperating at the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge under the watchful care of a dedicated team – and has even made a new friend since being torn away from its family in the wild.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Following a time to adjust to being in our care, she was introduced to another orphaned cub that arrived previously. Both cubs are thriving and doing well in care,” Savannah Trantham, the refuge’s executive director, said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bear cub snatched from family by selfie-snapping fools is 'thriving' in refuge center
Plane forced to make emergency landing on popular beach in front of beachgoers
Leftwing activists talk about boosting votes among prisoners, noncitizens
DOJ's Kristen Clarke confirms she did not disclose arrest, alleges domestic abuse
WATCH: 'Red state people are more likely to murder you': RFK Jr. comments spark backlash
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×