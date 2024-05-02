Bear cub snatched from family by selfie-snapping fools is 'thriving' in refuge center

(NEW YORK POST) – The black bear cub that was ripped from a tree by ignorant selfie-snapping fools earlier this month is “thriving” at a North Carolina animal refuge center.

The orphaned bruin has spent the past two weeks recuperating at the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge under the watchful care of a dedicated team – and has even made a new friend since being torn away from its family in the wild.

Following a time to adjust to being in our care, she was introduced to another orphaned cub that arrived previously. Both cubs are thriving and doing well in care,” Savannah Trantham, the refuge’s executive director, said in a statement.

