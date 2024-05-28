Here's the beef: Massive number now say fast-food burgers are a 'luxury'

There was a time when a luxury dinner out included a grilled steak, or lobster, possibly at a restaurant where tuxedo-wearing waiters delivered your choice of wine. Violins would play in the background.

Now it's burgers in a bag.

It's a Fox Business report that explains under Joe Biden's economy, which has hit American consumers with 20% inflation since he took office, a trip through the drive-through has 'become an extravagance."

The report said LendingTree found 78% of respondents now consider fast food a "luxury" purchase due to the cost.

Fox Business said, "Half of those polled said they view fast food as a luxury because they’re struggling financially. This is especially true among Americans who make less than $30,000 a year (71%), parents with young children (58%), and Gen Zers (58%)."



The result is a foregone conclusion: "a majority say they are pulling back on their consumption due to high prices," with nearly two-thirds confirming they eat fast food less frequently.

Also revealed: 63% said fast food should be cheaper than eating at home, but 75% say that's not the case.

"Nearly half of Americans (46%) say a meal at a fast-food restaurant costs about the same as one at their local sit-down restaurants, and 22% said fast food is actually more expensive," the report said.

In fact, those federal agencies that monitor prices say fast food meals are up 41% from 2017, while the consumer price index is up 35.9%.

A columnist noted, "basic items like McDonald’s cheeseburgers and Chick-fil-A nuggets have risen as much as 200% in less than five years with dire consequences for the lower- and middle-class families who make up much of the fast food customer base."

In fact, when asked about a quick, affordable meal, 56% said they would make a meal at home.

