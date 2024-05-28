Beelzebub blew up the Boy Scouts as 'Pride' Month begins

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Bible-believing Christians understand the dark spiritual forces behind the collapse of the 114-year-old Boy Scouts of America. Beelzebub ("ruler of the demons" [Matt. 12:24]) orchestrated his "woke" strategy, and now the tottering organization hangs by a thread, rebranding itself as "Scouting America."

In 1972, when America's population was about 200 million, there were 5 million Boy Scouts. In 2024, with our population at 336 million, there should be at least 8 million. But BSA has plummeted to 1 million, and 176,000 are girls!

"Gay Pride" kicks off in June. LGBTQ activists formerly told us "Just give us a day." Then it was, "We want a week!" Then, "Mandate a month!" (along with presidential proclamations, promotions, parades and programs) celebrating homosexuality nationwide and targeting children and youth. As iconic "Sesame Street" introduced two gay dads for the kids and Nickelodeon put on a drag queen reading to preschoolers, LGBTQ activists now celebrate the totally "gay affirming" Scouting America and its new image.

Everything is presented as if violating God's commands on moral purity, marriage and family can be disregarded with impunity and without consequences, like when in Nashville a drag queen was honored with a street name. What wasn't mentioned is "he/she" tragically died a horrendous death at a youthful 45 of AIDS.

The ancient admonition warns: "Whatsoever a man sows, so shall he reap" (Galatians 6:7). The divinely ordained principle also holds for organizations that compromise God's holy standards.

The trail of tragedy

For over a century, the largest youth organization in America traditionally enabled fathers and sons to develop manly character traits of honor, moral purity, integrity, service, patriotism, faith in God and respect for family. Then, at the turn of the century, LGBTQ activists put the pressure on BSA to compromise its moral code and convictions. Instead of remaining resolute and courageously combating the assault, leadership buckled.

2013 - Contrary to its code upholding moral purity, officials yielded to receive homosexual youth into BSA.

2015 - Homosexual adults were allowed into BSA with approval for positions of scouting leadership.

2017 - Transgenders were allowed in BSA.

2017 - Girls were allowed in "Boy" Scouts of America.

2019 - Tensions escalated as fathers and sons were increasingly withdrawing (400,000 Mormons departed).

2019 – We saw the exposure of over 84,000 sexual abuse victims/claims that dwarfed the infamous Catholic Church priests scandal.

2020 - Litigation brought bankruptcy to the Boy Scouts of America, and this March the organization faced $2.4 billion in settlements!

Concealed abuse cases cover a long period of time, yet isn't it ironic how everything exploded? "He who walks in integrity walks securely, but he who perverts his way will be found out" (Proverbs 10:9).

Perceiving the problem

Once executives "woke" to the "progressive" vision of being "gay affirming" and "inclusive," God's blessing lifted. The floodgates opened. Severe repercussions flooded in as BSA officially endorsed a lifestyle Scripture calls "moral impurity, degrading, shameless, indecent and unnatural" (Romans 1:24-27).

This is not bigotry – it is Bible. It's not politically correct, but it puts first God's design for men and women, marriage and family. For those struggling with and confused with same-sex temptation, God's remedy is available to all through repentance and His redeeming grace.

Parents, politicians and pastors repeatedly pleaded with board members for years not to be cowards and cave but be courageous men of conviction. Author Joel Battaglia offered this astute analysis: "As America has drifted away from our Biblical roots and pursued gods that fit our lifestyles and cravings, we've replaced the Golden Rule with the Golden Calf. Increasingly, as moral consequences and little concern for others escalate, moral chaos ensues, and our society crumbles under the weight of the sin engendered by the all-consuming worship of the Golden Calf."

The elephant in the room

Media coverage avoids any connection of pedophilia and homosexuality, but we cannot ignore "the elephant in the room." I thank God for rescuing me at the age of 12 from a homosexual who picked me up hitchhiking and offered me money in a seduction attempt, but I was miraculously rescued by God who prompted me to jump out of the car! My life would've been scarred forever like these 84,000 sexually abused Scouts.

In a study published by the respected Archives of Sexual Behavior, research revealed that 86% of offenders against males describe themselves as homosexual or bisexual. Likewise, Family Research Council states unequivocally that "since almost 30% of child sexual abuse is committed by homosexual or bisexual men but less than 3% of American men identify themselves as homosexual or bisexual, we can infer that homosexual or bisexual men are approximately 10 times more likely to molest children than heterosexual men" (www.FRC.org).

Awoke moment for America

The Bible warns us of catastrophic consequences that come to those rejecting unchanging truth in Scripture. Rome and Greece declined when they failed to heed God's warnings and wisdom.

"The wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth. … Although they knew God, they did not glorify Him or give thanks to Him as God, but became futile in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools. … God gave them up to dishonorable passions. Their women exchanged natural function for what is against nature. Likewise, the men, leaving the natural function of the woman, burned in their lust towards one another, men with men doing that which is shameful and receiving in themselves the due penalty of their error" (Romans 1:18, 21-22, 26-27).

Study the catastrophic rates of STDs, serial sexual partners and suicides among homosexuals. Isn't something amiss in America as multitudes celebrate this "Pride" deception?

The Boy Scout Oath recited for a century states: "On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law: to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and MORALLY STRAIGHT [emphasis mine].

The time has come for BSA executives to repent for compromise and return to their mission. Their terribly tarnished reputation may be beyond restoration at this point, but there is a chance if they turn around and honor God and the original values that anchored them for a century.

Here's the Deal: I suggest three action steps:

1. Pray for those traumatized by their abusers in BSA.

2. Google "Trail Life USA" to discover the exciting Christ-centered alternative.

3. Watch the 4-minute Bullseyechallenge.com YouTube video No. 22.

