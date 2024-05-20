Bette Midler scorched over suggestion Hillary didn't claim 2016 was 'stolen'

A pop singer who gained prominence by singing in a gay bathhouse some five decades ago has humiliated herself by wildly suggesting that Hillary Clinton DIDN'T claim that the 2016 election, when President Donald Trump beat her, was stolen.

The comment was from Bette Midler, who actually went to social media to claim, "Can you imagine what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was stolen?"

Can you imagine what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was stolen? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 19, 2024

Social media crowds were quick to correct her, and one even responded with a video of "24 STRAIGHT MINUTES" of Democrats denying election results, including Clinton's still-held opinion about her loss.

I’ll just drop this here… https://t.co/IJuFVwC0yx — Broken Media (@ComeOnSense4) May 19, 2024

A commentary at Twitchy pointed out, "We're not gonna lie we honestly don't know where to start with this post by notoriously liberal singer and actress Mette Midler."

It cited a National Review report which noted Clinton "is sticking with her conviction that the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying the details surrounding her loss are still unclear."

Clinton claimed, "There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level. We still don’t know what really happened. There’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover."

Among those pointing out that Clinton repeatedly and consistently has claimed she lost only because the election was stolen was one observer who pointed out, "She did, and so did you," with a reposting on a 2018 comment from Bette Midler that, "Trump's getting us all used to the idea that he can pardon himself for his part in Russian interference in the election."

The Democrats' claim at that time, and for many continues to be, that Russa interfered in the 2016 election to place President Trump in office. A years-long investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, however, debunked those conspiracy theories.

It was PJMedia that noted how Midler "humiliates" herself with the claim.

The report noted, "Bette Midler's career peaked years ago, and at this point, the only way she is capable of getting attention is with anti-Trump rants. During the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, she controversially tweeted, 'Women are the n-word of the world. Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.'"

She later expressed a fantasy about Trump and his family being hanged, and while those later were deleted, her social media still is full of anti-Trump ranks, the report said.

It also cited her for paying so little attention.

And it provided examples of Clinton's comments, including, "You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you."

Clinton also has insisted that President Trump, in office, knew "he's an illegitimate president.'

The report wondered, "Why do Democrats always get away with claiming every election they lose was stolen from them?"

One comment was simple: "She still dwells on this."

