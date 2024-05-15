A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bibles and Christianity banned, believers go underground: New film imagines terrifying U.S.

'This movie could be the start of a movement in our culture'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 15, 2024 at 7:35pm
(FAITHWIRE) -- A feature film exploring a dystopian America where Bibles are banned, Christianity is vanquished, and believers are forced into underground churches is set to release in theaters nationwide this summer.

“Disciples in the Moonlight,” starring Brett Varvel, Todd Terry, and Micah Lynn Hanson, will have a minimum five-day run in more than 1,000 movie theaters starting July 24.

The film’s chilling yet captivating subject matter is certain to attract attention, particularly in a beleaguered culture in which religious liberty and cultural mayhem are top concerns for many.

Read the full story ›

