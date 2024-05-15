Bibles and Christianity banned, believers go underground: New film imagines terrifying U.S.

(FAITHWIRE) -- A feature film exploring a dystopian America where Bibles are banned, Christianity is vanquished, and believers are forced into underground churches is set to release in theaters nationwide this summer.

“Disciples in the Moonlight,” starring Brett Varvel, Todd Terry, and Micah Lynn Hanson, will have a minimum five-day run in more than 1,000 movie theaters starting July 24.

The film’s chilling yet captivating subject matter is certain to attract attention, particularly in a beleaguered culture in which religious liberty and cultural mayhem are top concerns for many.

