Biden 2020 voters explain why they're backing Trump in 2024

Some of President Joe Biden’s 2020 voters named inflation, foreign policy and illegal immigration as their main reasons for considering backing former President Donald Trump, instead, in November, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The NYT/Siena College survey released on Monday across Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania found that 14% of those who said they backed Biden in 2020 won’t do so this cycle. The outlet spoke with some of the Biden defectors included in the poll, with some planning to vote for Trump despite qualms with his personality.

Frederick Westbrook, a retired hotel worker in Las Vegas, told the NYT that voting for Biden last cycle was “the biggest mistake of my life.” The retiree added that while he still believes Trump has “a big mouth” and is “not a nice person,” his financial situation has made him consider backing the former president.

“Everything is just about the economy,” Westbrook said. “I don’t really trust Donald Trump at all. I just think housing, food, my car, my insurance, every single piece of living has gone up.”

Amelia Earwood, a 47-year-old safety trainer at the U.S. Postal Service, was also critical of Trump, but said she’s “voting on his policies, and I think that he could straighten this country out, while Biden made a ginormous mess out of it.”

The Georgian cited inflation, illegal immigration and Biden’s recently delaying sending arms to Israel as reasons for her dissatisfaction.

Virginia Faris of Wisconsin told the outlet she believes “Biden’s policies of overspending and printing money” are attributable for her children’s financial struggles. The 54-year-old plans to vote for Trump.

2024 GE: NYT/@SienaResearch NEVADA

Trump 51% (+13)

Biden 38%

.

GEORGIA

Trump 50% (+9)

Biden 41%

.

ARIZONA

Trump 49% (+6)

Biden 43%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 48% (+3)

Biden 45%

.

WISCONSIN

Trump 47% (+1)

Biden 46%

.

MICHIGAN

Biden 47% (+1)

… pic.twitter.com/bPrkCYLdjk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 13, 2024

A 25-year-old marketing professional in Atlanta, Jaredd Johnson, also has reservations about Trump, but told the outlet he’ll support him in November.

“Our conversations are suddenly less about what’s happening overseas and more about how we are struggling here, too,” Johnson said.

Christopher Sheffield, a 61-year-old counselor for veterans in Georgia, will similarly back Trump due to the conflict overseas, according to the outlet. Sheffield told the outlet that Trump’s stance on race is concerning, he plans to vote for him.

“When I look at [Biden], he looks weak,” Sheffield told the NYT. “With North Korea, Putin, and all those boys ready to act, I think they will be a little bit more reluctant to challenge Trump than they would with Biden.”

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement that “Joe Biden’s campaign should be terrified.”

“Joe Biden is so weak, and Democrats are in such disarray, that not only is President Trump winning every traditional battleground state, but longtime blue states such as Minnesota, Virginia, and New Jersey are now in play,” said Leavitt. “President Trump is on offense with a winning message and growing his movement every single day.”

The NYT survey found Trump leading Biden in all of the swing states polled except for Michigan, where the president was ahead by just one point among likely voters. The former president was ahead by 13 points in Nevada, nine points in Georgia, six points in Arizona, three points in Pennsylvania and one point in Wisconsin.

