Biden applies regime-change skills learned in Kyiv to U.S. states

Oliver Stone's documentary "Ukraine on Fire" is well worth watching. We learn that in February 2014 Obama's "Ukrainian point man," Joe Biden, and the CIA were in Kyiv and "watched anti-government protesters fill the streets in what became known as the Maidan revolution" where 108 people were shot, including 13 policemen. Masked militants demanded a change in government and constitution, accusing duly elected Ukrainian President Yanukovych of being pro-Russian and anti-European simply because he refused to sign an EU agreement, as he was trying to continue a peaceful relationship with his neighbor Russia.

According to Oliver Stone's four-hour interview with Yanukovych, a deal to which Yanukovych had agreed was tossed aside, the filmmaker explained, "when well-armed, neo-Nazi radicals forced [the president] to flee the country with repeated assassination attempts." The next day a new pro-Western government was established and immediately recognized by the U.S.

Prior to this, Russian intelligence intercepted a telephone call between Victoria Nuland, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Geoffrey Pyatt, U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, detailing their selection of Arseniy Yatsenyuk as the new prime minister once Yanukovych was ousted. This telephone call was leaked to the international media.

The slain activists are known as "the Heavenly Hundred." Stone stated it "seemed clear that the so-called 'shooters' who killed … policemen, [and] … protesting civilians, were outside third-party agitators." According to the documentary, "Many witnesses, including Yanukovych and police officials, believe these foreign elements were introduced by pro-Western factions – with CIA fingerprints on it."

Stone compared this overthrow to the 2002 and 2014 Venezuela protests. He stated the plan is to "create enough chaos, as the CIA did in Iran '53, Chile '73, and countless other coups, and the legitimate government can be toppled. It's America's soft power technique called 'Regime Change 101.'"

If the CIA was not involved with flipping Ukraine's government, why were the assistant secretary of state, Nuland, and U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Pyatt, selecting the next government for Ukraine before the regime change occurred?

Biden and the CIA's bad chess move in toppling the Ukrainian government forced Putin to respond because Russia had an agreement with the former Ukrainian government to use Crimea as a warm-water port. With the toppling of Ukraine's government, obviously Putin felt Russia's national security was threatened, since Russia's only warm-water ports are Tartus in Syria and Sevastopol in Crimea. Thus, Russian military annexed Crimea without a shot being fired.

Watching Biden today, he reveals his hand and shows his techniques. For example, why was the CIA director involved in deterring peace talks between Russia and Ukraine? Why was the CIA director sent to broker a major Gaza deal in December 2023, January 2024, March 2024 and April 2024? Doesn't this seem like a job for a diplomat or an ambassador? But involving the CIA in foreign policy is Biden's game. According to the Washington Post, on President Obama's "final visit" to the CIA before leaving office, he stated, "We live in dangerous times. I am going to need you more than ever." Why did Obama say he would need them more than ever? He was leaving the White House – wasn't he?

Do we have power-hungry politicians who weld the CIA to their own bidding, including spying on Americans, which by law the CIA is prohibited from doing on U.S. soil?

'Regime change' in American states?

If CIA operatives are used to destabilize and flip governments in foreign countries, could these same techniques also be used to flip U.S. states from Republican to Democrat? What kind of things would destabilize a state? How about affecting the major sources of revenue, causing job loss and then flooding the state with illegal immigrants to change the its demographics?

Candidate Biden promised to destroy the oil industry. His first day as president he began fulfilling his promise, costing tens of thousands of jobs. The Department of Energy reported in 2021 alone that the fuels technology sector experienced losses totaling 29,271 jobs; onshore and offshore petroleum companies shed 31,593 jobs, and coal lost 7,125 jobs.

Are these job losses due to Biden's protection of the climate? No! No rational person believes the false climate "science." Only idiots who would try to destroy national treasures and glue themselves to priceless art would believe this. Democrats are taking advantage of the peak of an 11-year cycle of the sun, which is causing solar flares and electromagnetic waves to hit the earth.

Why would Biden attack the oil industry if it's not because of climate change? Have you noticed where the bulk of oil is produced? The largest U.S. oil production in 2018 occurred in what is called "PADD 3," the Gulf Coast states. These states include New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. These five states produce 71% of the total U.S. oil production, producing 2.82 billion barrels of crude oil in 2018 alone.

Looking at the presidential elections for 2020, 2016, 2012, 2008, 2004, and 2000, you find that the Gulf Coast states (except for New Mexico) have always been Republican.

So, if Biden cuts the oil industry, which causes job losses, and people leave to find employment, plus Biden opens the border to illegal immigrants … well, what do you know, regime change 101 – except this time it is applied to states.

President Trump is flipping states from Democrat to Republican by promising good policies to help the American people, by putting America first.

Having only lousy policies that put financial burdens on Americans, Biden must employ whatever strategies needed to hang on to his power. So, he is trying to flip states using regime change 101. Furthermore, Biden is paying for votes by paying student loans, and attempting to sure up his northeast states' support through reducing their gas prices by draining the strategic oil reserve. Biden even uses the CIA to stop investigations on son Hunter.

Joe Biden will do anything to maintain power. Even Oliver Stone regrets voting for Biden in 2020.

