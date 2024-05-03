Biden campaigns on killing babies

"Abortion," "women's reproductive health care," "freedom of choice," "my body my choice," "it's only a fetus" – all these nice little terms and sayings in reality represent the surreal, unnatural, against nature "right" for a mother to have her baby killed in her womb. Even the term "fetus" is a Latin work for "offspring," which means by aborting a "fetus" you are killing your "offspring." The baby being killed is a separate living being from the mother. Many babies live after being taken out of their mother's womb for certain medical reasons.

While the number has come down since the 1990s, in 2021, there were 20.4 legal abortions for every 100 live births. Fact checkers have confirmed that there have been at least 50 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973. That means 50 million American babies have been killed.

Joe Biden is running television ads stating that Donald Trump wants a national abortion ban. ABC News states that "Biden" argues, "Trump 'ripped away' abortion rights nationwide." Politico states Biden is delivering "abortion-focused" speeches in Florida. Rollcall says Biden claims Trump's "abortion bans" have caused "cruelty and chaos." The Washington Post reports Biden and Kamala Harris gave speeches on women's "reproductive health," claiming Trump and Republicans are responsible for restricting "reproductive health-care access."

What a day it is in which we live, when all a Democratic presidential candidate can find to run on is killing babies and fighting for a federal mandate making it legal across the land, and making taxpayers pay for it. If there ever were a deplorable human being, Joe Biden is it.

Perhaps we should check some of Biden's "facts." Has Trump banned abortion? CNN reports Trump stated, "Abortion legislation should be left to states." The Washington Post states, "Trump says abortion should be left to states, does not endorse national limit." NBC News reports, "Trump says abortion restrictions should be left to states." Politico states, "Trump says abortion should be up to states." Reuters notes, "Trump says abortion laws should be decided by U.S. states." Even Rolling Stone admits, "Trump says abortion should be left to states."

So, how can Biden claim that Trump is responsible for banning abortion?

The truth is, Joe Biden is simply lying – again. Biden and the Democratic Party are masters at disinformation.

Biden wants a fat federal government dictating to you and limiting your rights, funded by exorbitant taxes. Trump understands that the Constitution's intent was a limited federal government with rights given to the states, which means the people are in more control of the law than is the federal government.

While Trump did appoint three justices to the Supreme Court, because of the timing of retirements, it was the Supreme Court of the United States, the judicial system, that decided Roe vs. Wade was unconstitutional and turned it back over to the states.

One of the U.S. three founding documents is called the Declaration of Independence, which says the citizens of the U.S. have "unalienable rights." That means "God-given rights," not federal government-given rights, and "among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." That is from where the term "right to life" comes. When a baby is killed in the mother's womb, you have deprived that baby of its "right to life."

Even with the judicial system's decision, is abortion illegal? No. It is perfectly "legal in 26 states and in D.C.," it is "legal for now in three states," it is "legal earlier in pregnancy in five states," and it is termed "illegal in 16 states." In the 16 states where abortion is termed "illegal," there are varying conditions allowing it. So, where is abortion truly illegal? Nowhere.

So, did Trump make abortion illegal or strip away a woman's right to kill her baby? No. Biden is a liar and has picked the abortion issue to try to stir emotion against Trump.

One of the things my wife and I have used since the 1980s to select political candidates is the issue of killing babies. If a politician has no concern for a baby in its most vulnerable state, in the mother's womb, then please do not try to tell me that politician has any concern for that baby as it grows to and through adulthood. That politician just wants your vote and your money, because he is a tick on society.

In truth Biden is all about population control. If Biden really believes his imbecilic climate-change rhetoric, then he knows that climate-change people believe we have too many people on planet earth and those people are emitting CO2 and methane.

Biden's push and sanctioning of killing babies isn't about women's rights, but it's about population control.

The Bible says:

These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren. (Proverbs 6:16-19)

Concerning the seven abominations the LORD hates, it looks like Biden is 7 for 7.

