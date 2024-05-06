Biden defies other 2 branches: So who's the dictator?

Despite an unambiguous Supreme Court ruling informing President Biden that his signature student loan forgiveness program is unconstitutional, he's managed to squeeze himself through highly questionable loopholes, circumvent Congress and as recently as last week do it by executive fiat. Again.

We're talking $153 billion so far.

Claiming that "MAGA Republicans and special interests" drove the high court's decision, the president boasted, "That didn't stop me!" A columnist in the Wall Street Journal wrote in February, "He apparently thinks defying the law is a virtue."

So much for Congress' "power of the purse," or for that matter his own earlier admission that he couldn't legally do it. It's a new day when the Executive Branch empowers itself to defy the law, the very thing as we speak they are attempting to crucify the previous president for supposedly doing.

Visions of slamming a podium with that ominous, blood-red background spring to mind.

However, the stick in the eye of Congress and the Supreme Court does accomplish three key objectives for the insurgent administration: It purchases millions of young votes with taxpayer dollars and codifies the Democratic Party as the exclusive party of the university-educated elite; it advances the divide and conquer strategy; and it invalidates a Supreme Court decision, making the third branch of government immaterial to the self-righteous Democrat agenda.

The latter is particularly salient, ever since the Court sent progressives' sacred rite of abortion on demand back to the states to decide, rather than continuing to see it the enshrined law of the land – so far costing the lives of some 60 million legal Americans.

Marginalizing SCOTUS decisions this side of packing the court is a political side benefit Democrats could have only dreamed of a few years ago. "… I say no, you say go go go," as goes the song lyrics.

"You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price – you won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!" as the angry Senate majority leader threatened if the Supreme Court impeded the progressive agenda.

So, forget SCOTUS. And forget Congress.

The president is openly circumventing the other two branches of government, holding financially responsible people who chose not to take on student debt, yet who are suddenly expected to pay for the elite class' higher education – an entitled ruling class Americans increasingly resent.

It all plays perfectly to a volatile divide that has proven a useful political tool for Democrats. Think of "the summer of love" preceding the last election, or enraged campuses across the country leading up to this one. A few hundred billion in student debt relief should go a long way in smoothing any ruffled feathers.

Dr. Phil McGraw's new prime-time show last week hosted four young people from underprivileged families discussing the divisive issue – two very much in favor of it, the other two firmly against others having to pay for their career decisions.

The two student-loan horror stories earned audience empathy for any student trapped on the hamster wheel of compounding interest – one guest contemplating suicide as the only way out. The other two along with Dr. Phil made the point repeatedly that it really isn't "loan forgiveness" at all, it's just unjustly transferring the financial burden to others.

Dr. Phil further described the "madness" of the government forgiving billions in student debt on the back end, only to continue to pile it up on the front end. It's a fool's game. He's right. Today's $90 billion in student debt will soon balloon to a back-breaking trillion or more over time as our debt clock accelerates out of control.

It's not dissimilar to Biden's magnanimous incentives lavished on illegal aliens, only encouraging millions more such immigrants. And why wouldn't it?

Such destructive "liberal" spending programs of late appear cleverly designed to be a nose in the tent initiative that quickly morphs into a vicious circle intended to crash our increasingly fragile, over-inflated, debt-driven economy. The dogged globalist elites behind it all couldn't care less about the pain it causes the productive class who have to pay for it in the meantime.

No wonder Democrats are losing the working class in record numbers.

"The debt doesn't just magically go away; someone still has to pay for it," Dr. Phil observed. His repeated point that Biden is simply shifting the crushing debt to the productive class who didn't take it on was convincing, to say the least. The common-sense discussion was refreshingly honest.

Naturally, the predictable long-term repercussion will be more and more students eager to take on impossible personal debt, understandably holding out hope that the next generation of blue-collar workers will pay off their debt too – just so long as the next progressive U.S. president circumvents Congress and steamrolls our constitutional arbiters, the Supreme Court.

Don't think Mr. Biden doesn't know that student debt will mushroom and require further "forgiveness," repeatedly slapping taxpayers in the face – rinse and repeat. But that's how "liberal" he is with your hard-earned money to certain college educated kids, your superiors.

If given four more years, he's just getting started.

Wait until entitlement thinkers of all stripes who managed to struggle and pay their own way through higher education by hard work or family investment insist on their "fair share" of the unconstitutional spending spree, demanding fully serviced loans be repaid to them.

An army of armed tax collectors is starting to make a lot more sense.

Finally, Dr. Phil emphasized what's always left out of the national student debt forgiveness discussion: the responsibility of colleges and universities and their dishonest marketing practices.

In a better world, schools would not let students take on such impossible, compounding debt when it doesn't pencil. But that's not the world we're living in.

Thanks to you, the taxpayer, higher education in America has become not just an indispensable tool of indoctrination for the progressive left, but a political cash machine for the elite.

Just don't expect a thank you note anytime soon.

