Biden explodes claim abortions are needed for women's 'mental health'

One of the arguments the abortion industry in America has used for years to support its demand for unlimited abortion is that it's needed for a woman's "mental health."

The Biden administration just exploded that claim.

"And when a woman comes in with some grave mental health emergency, if she happens to be pregnant, it would be incredibly unethical to terminate her pregnancy. She might not be in a position to give any informed consent. Instead, the way you treat mental health emergency is to address what’s happening in the brain. If you’re having a psychotic episode, you administer antipsychotics," explained Joe Biden's solicitor general Elizabeth Prelogar.

The American Center for Law and Justice noted the comment came before the Supreme Court in arguments over a lawsuit over the Biden administration's claim that emergency room physicians must do abortion on demand – irrespective of their own beliefs and state law.

The ACLJ explained, "Joe Biden has been called the most pro-abortion president in history, and understandably so. Yet every now and then something slips out from his administration that crosses up the pro-abortion narrative, such as when Biden referred to choosing 'to abort a child' instead of using some more obscure term like 'fetus' or 'pregnancy.'"

The report said it is Prelogar's comments that are getting attention.

"Prelogar, the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court advocate, made the point in a Supreme Court case involving the Biden administration’s attempt to override Idaho’s abortion ban using a federal statute, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act," the report said.

"Abortion advocates often claim that the mother’s health will benefit from terminating her pregnancy and killing the baby in her womb. As we have pointed out elsewhere, 'For the abortion lobby, health is a universal justification for abortion. . . . Thus, a restriction with a 'health' exception is really no restriction at all.' Mental health is often used as an excuse to abort a child, making such 'health' exceptions swallow the rule. In fact, abortion advocates claim that women are more likely to die from pregnancy and childbirth than from aborting the child, an embarrassingly false claim that we have refuted repeatedly…"

It is "unsurprising," the report said, that "abortion apologists also claim a woman’s mental health requires access to abortion … the pro-abortion party line is that abortion is simply good for women’s health, both physical and mental."

At the Supreme Court, Justice Samuel Alito asked, "Does the term 'health' in EMTALA mean just physical health, or does it also include mental health?"

Prelogar said, "EMTALA could never require pregnancy termination as the stabilizing care."

She said, "And here’s why. It’s because that wouldn’t do anything to address the underlying brain chemistry issue that’s causing the -- the mental health emergency in the first place. This is not about mental health generally. This is about treatment by ER doctors in an emergency room."

She emphasized, "With respect to what qualifies as an emergency medical condition, it can include grave mental health emergencies, but let me be very clear about our position. That could never lead to pregnancy termination because that is not the accepted standard of practice to treat any mental health emergency."

