Biden hammered for 'most absurd remark in the world'

Joe Biden is being called out for lying about inflation, which actually reached a point above 9% because of his own economic actions and policies.

Biden claimed that's what it was when he took office.

But it wasn't. It was 1.4%.

"Why do liars lie? Because they lie. That's why you call them a liar," former Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone confirmed in an interview with "The Ingraham Angle."

"That's the most absurd remark in the world to say that inflation was 9% when he came in," he continued. "It was... 1.4%."

Will many American voters accept Biden's claim of 9% inflation when he took office? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 23% (105 Votes) 77% (344 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Because of Biden's own profligate spending, dishing out trillions of dollars the nation didn't have, inflation – by then called Bidenflation – actually peaked at 9.1% in June of 2022, nearly a year and a half into Biden's term.

And consumers still are paying the penalty for that result, as those price hikes have in no way returned to the level they were at before Biden's inflation.

Fox Business reported that Biden claimed inflation, "was at 9% when I came in and is now down around 3%."

It actually was the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in January 2021 — the same month as Biden’s inauguration — that the consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.4% year-over-year.

The report noted Biden had issued the same lie recently to CNN's Erin Burnett, who did not challenge him on the falsehood.

Biden's claim to Burnett was, "No president has had the run we had in terms of creating jobs and bringing down inflation. It was 9% when I came into office, 9%."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!